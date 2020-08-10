e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra reports 9,181 fresh cases of Covid-19, death toll crosses 18k

Maharashtra reports 9,181 fresh cases of Covid-19, death toll crosses 18k

Maharashtra’s death toll in the pandemic crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities, 46 of which were in Mumbai.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:14 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussaiin
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussaiin
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BMC medical staff conducts the Integen Test of BMC employees at Khumbhar Wada in Mumbai on Monday.
BMC medical staff conducts the Integen Test of BMC employees at Khumbhar Wada in Mumbai on Monday.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

A total of 9,181 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday took Maharashtra’s tally to 5,24,513, the state health department said.

Out of the 9,181 fresh cases, 925 cases were from Mumbai which now has a tally of 1,24,307.

Maharashtra’s death toll in the pandemic crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities, 46 of which were in Mumbai. The death toll now stands at 18,050.

On Monday, 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,58,421, the health department said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Maharashtra currently has 1,47,735 active cases of Covid-19, including 19,172 in Mumbai.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh mark on Saturday with the highest single-day spike of 12,822 new Covid-19. The state added one lakh cases of Covid-19 in 10 days between July 29 and August 9.

The state continues to be the one with the highest tally of Covid-19 9 in the country and accounts for almost one-fourth of the country’s tally of 22,15,074 cases.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
What made Shah Faesal change his mind so abruptly, asks Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter
What made Shah Faesal change his mind so abruptly, asks Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter
Maharashtra reports 9,181 fresh cases of Covid-19, death toll crosses 18k
Maharashtra reports 9,181 fresh cases of Covid-19, death toll crosses 18k
In UK, only 53% people likely to go in for a coronavirus vaccine finds recent study
In UK, only 53% people likely to go in for a coronavirus vaccine finds recent study
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
3 arrested after 10 killed in fire at Andhra hotel used as Covid centre
3 arrested after 10 killed in fire at Andhra hotel used as Covid centre
BCCI invites bids for IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights
BCCI invites bids for IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In