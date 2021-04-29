Maharashtra sees 63,309 new Covid cases; highest one-day toll with 985 deaths

With 985 deaths, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day jump in Covid-19 fatalities for the second consecutive day, taking the toll to 67,214. The state also added 63,309 infections, taking the tally to 4,473,394. Active cases stood at 673,481. Although cases saw a slight dip last week with the lockdown, the state has seen a 71% increase in deaths from the previous week.

A week after Maharashtra announced a lockdown from April 22, the weekly growth of infections has seen a dip. Between April 15 and April 21, the state recorded 387,972 cases, which came down to 378,554 between April 22 and April 28. Deaths, however, increased in the period. In the past seven days, Maharashtra saw 4,735 deaths, a 71.29% increase from the previous week — 2,758 deaths. A senior health official said it would be early to gauge the impact of the lockdown. “The state had imposed a curfew from April 13, which got a mild response from people. This slight dip could be because of that. We will know the impact of the lockdown in the next week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the lockdown by 15 days from May 1. A formal order is expected to be issued by April 30, senior officials said.

