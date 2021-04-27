Maharashtra sees over 1.5mn Covid cases in 26 days; total tally at 4,343,727

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 48,700 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s count to 4,343,727. The comparatively low cases can be attributed to fewer tests as the state conducted 222,475 in the past 24 hours against Sunday’s 289,525 tests and Saturday’s 286,412.

The tally of active cases fell to 674,770 as 71,736 recoveries were reported in a day, which comes to 15.53% of the total cases reported till date.

Death toll breached the 65,000-mark as 524 casualties were reported on Monday, taking tally to 65,284. Mumbai reported the highest toll with 71 deaths, followed by Aurangabad city with 57 deaths.

Also Read | France joins global call to help India, to send medical equipment

The surge in Covid-19 cases has continued in Maharashtra for more than two months. And the state has recorded more than one-and-a-half million cases (1,530,663) in the past 26 days. The figure is likely to reach close to two million cases by the end of this month, officials said.

To contain the spread, the state imposed partial lockdown from April 14 and a complete lockdown from April 22, but its effect is yet to reflect in daily cases as they continue to hover around 60,000 to 67,000 over the past few days, except Monday.

While Mumbai, which was contributing the maximum cases in daily figures, has seen a dip in new cases, the overall state numbers are yet to come down. In the city, daily cases have reduced by 4,000-5000 a day. On April 14, the city reported 9,931 cases, whereas on Sunday, 5,498 cases were recorded.