'Maharashtra teen didn't intend to end life, wanted dad to come home', claims maternal aunt

A tragic incident in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where three members of a family died after falling from a hill cliff on Friday (August 21), has taken a new turn. The maternal aunt of Kunal Chandgude, 19, has claimed that the teenager never intended to take his own life, but wanted to persuade his father to return home.

The tragedy unfolded on Friday in the Tisgaon area, where a domestic dispute reportedly resulted in the deaths of three family members: Murlidhar Chandgude (48), his wife Sangita, and their son Kunal. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

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Kalyani Dabhade, maternal aunt of Kunal and sister of his mother Sangita, dismissed reports suggesting that her nephew took the extreme step due to EMIs on an iPhone, according to news agency PTI. Speaking to reporters, Dabhade clarified that Kunal was distressed by the misunderstandings and tensions between his parents.

Also Read | ‘You know nothing’: Maharashtra hill tragedy victims' relative refutes iPhone EMI claims

The tragedy unfolded on Friday in the Tisgaon area, where a domestic dispute reportedly resulted in the deaths of three family members: Murlidhar Chandgude (48), his wife Sangita, and their son Kunal.

‘Not about phone, wanted father to come back home’

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{{^usCountry}} Dabhade told reporters that the 19-year-old wanted his father to come back home. She also rejected reports that the incident was connected to a mobile phone. She also said that Kunal had one phone for his studies, while his mother also had one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dabhade told reporters that the 19-year-old wanted his father to come back home. She also rejected reports that the incident was connected to a mobile phone. She also said that Kunal had one phone for his studies, while his mother also had one. {{/usCountry}}

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"My brother-in-law (Muralidhar) was a driver, and we accept that. But he doesn't come from a poor background. He had a farm and earned money," she said.

"It was not about a phone," Dabhade added. "Kunal wanted his father to come back home. If he wanted a phone, he could have bought a second-hand one for ₹20,000-25,000. It was not such an expensive issue."

She also claimed that Kunal did not want to commit suicide; instead, he wanted to convince his father to come back home.

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"I do not think Kunal wanted to commit suicide. He only wanted to make his father emotional and convince him to return home," Dabhade added.

Also Read | Maharashtra teen who died over iPhone attempted suicide from same cliff in 2025 too

Recalling a recent conversation between Kunal and his father, she said, "Kunal and his father spoke five or six days before the incident. He asked his father to come back home. But his father spoke about his own parents and sisters. Kunal was young and probably could not understand all of this. The misunderstandings kept growing, and he was worried."

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"He never told me that he was planning anything like this, and I never imagined he would do such a thing. I feel it is a sudden incident because his parents loved him so much and there was no financial crisis either. Kunal's father loved him very much, though he was not staying with him,'' she added.

Also Read | A father, mother and son: Three lives lost on Maharashtra hilltop over mobile phone row

What happened on the hilltop in Maharashtra?

According to officials cited by PTI, the chain of events began around 10 am when Kunal trekked up the hill. His parents, Murlidhar and Sangita, followed him to the hilltop in an attempt to reason with him.

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At around 1 pm, Murlidhar stepped closer to console Kunal when the latter leaped from the hill.

Murlidhar made a desperate grab for his son to save him, but both lost control and fell. Moments later, after witnessing her husband and son plunge to their deaths, Sangita jumped from the hill.

(with inputs from PTI)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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