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Maharashtra TET 2026 exam postponed a day before test over 'paper leak'

The TET examination was scheduled to be held on June 28 at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 02:14 pm IST
By Niraj Pandit
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The Maharashtra government has postponed the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 after parts of the question paper were allegedly leaked a day before the examination.

Maharashtra postpones TET 2026 a day before exam over paper leak allegations(ANI)

The TET examination was scheduled to be held on June 28 at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra. However, the test has now been rescheduled after police found evidence suggesting that some questions had been leaked before the examination.

According to Nandkumar Bedse, director of the Maharashtra State Examination Council, police received confidential information early on June 27 that a few people in Bhiwandi had access to the TET question paper. Acting on the tip-off, the Bhiwandi Police conducted a raid and called officials from the examination council to verify the material recovered from the location.

During the verification process, officials found that some of the questions in the seized documents matched the actual TET 2026 question paper. Following the discovery, a criminal case was registered, and an investigation is underway.

Coming on the heels of the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak, the incident has once again raised concerns about the security of competitive examinations. More than 4.28 lakh candidates, including working teachers, had registered for MAHA TET this year, resulting in over six lakh applications for Papers 1 and 2.

 
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