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Maharashtra TET paper leak: CM Fadnavis orders SIT probe after exam postponed

The SIT has been constituted under Thane joint commissioner of police Panjabrao Ugale.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 08:38 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 exam paper.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an SIT to probe the TET paper leak.(ANI file)

According to news agency ANI, the SIT has been constituted under Thane joint commissioner of police Panjabrao Ugale. The report added that Fadnavis spoke to state school education minister Dada Bhuse and director general of police Sadanand Date, directing strictest action against the culprits.

The Maharashtra TET exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday, but was postponed to a later date on Saturday after the alleged leak surfaced. Thane Police earlier detained three suspects in the case.

Officials said the police laid a trap and detained the suspects after receiving a tip-off that the question paper for the Maharashtra TET exam 2026 was being sold.

A case has been registered at the Kongaon Police Station in Thane district, and an SIT has been constituted to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter, the officials added. The details of the SIT emerged later.

The leak

"We have already announced the postponement and issued a formal notification. This information is available on the website, and students have been informed that the exam has been postponed... There is no need to panic. They should continue their studies. They do not need to register again either," the council's deputy commissioner, Priya Shinde, told the media.

 
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