Home / India News / Maharashtra tightens curbs, grocery shops to remain open from 7am to 11am
india news

Maharashtra tightens curbs, grocery shops to remain open from 7am to 11am

On April 13, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced curfew and strict curbs, which came into effect from April 14, but the state has continued to record between 50,000 and 60,000 fresh cases daily
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT archive)

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday tightened curbs in the state by restricting operational hours of grocery shops. The decision comes a week after the government announced stringent measures to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state.

On April 13, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced curfew and strict curbs, which came into effect from April 14, but the state has continued to record between 50,000 and 60,000 fresh cases daily.

Also Read | Covid-19: 10 states account for over 77% of new cases

Shops selling groceries, vegetable, fruit, dairy products, and all types of food, including meat and poultry, will be open between 7am and 11am, an order by the state government said. The new curbs will be effective from Tuesday itself.

The order added that home delivery from said shops may be allowed between 7am and 8pm . These timings, however, may be changed by the local authority. Shops related to agricultural implements and farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as for organisations also have the same restrictions, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Former PM Manmohan Singh stable, making progress: P Chidamabaram

Covid-19: NTA announces postponement of UGC-NET exams scheduled for May

Vidurashwatha Massacre, the Forgotten Jallianwala Bagh of South India

Maharashtra gears up for smooth Covid vaccination from May 1

Earlier, these shops were open even as movement to them was unrestricted. State officials and minister said the current degree of restrictions did now show desired results prompting the government to tighten the restrictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP