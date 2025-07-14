Maharashtra will get anti-conversion law, minister announces; bill in next session

Maharashtra will bring in a bill to enact an anti-conversion law in the next session of the legislature, minister of state for home Pankaj Bhoyar said in the state's upper house on Monday. The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is likely in December if one goes by convention. (Photo: Maharashtra govt)

"The government sought a report from the director general of the police, and that has been submitted. In the next session of the state legislature (the winter session as per convention) the government will table the anti-conversion bill. Maharashtra will be the 11th state to enact such a law," said Bhoyar, speaking during the ongoing monsoon session.