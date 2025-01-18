Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Opposition slams the government over failure to keep citizens safe

ByHT Correspoondent
Jan 18, 2025 03:53 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis assures quick resolution of Saif Ali Khan's attack, while opposition criticizes deteriorating law and order in Mumbai.

Speaking on Saif Ali Khan’s attack, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the police will solve the case soon. “The police probe is going on and they have already shared the details. They have also gotten several clues, which they are working on at present. I believe the police will crack the case very soon,” he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (PTI PHOTO)
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (PTI PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the police are finding out the motive behind the attack. “Some said the law-and-order situation has deteriorated in Bandra. But when we investigated, we found the accused in the CCTV footage. The probe is still going on to understand how he (accused) entered Saif’s house and what was his intention- whether it was only to rob them or if someone from the inside is involved in it,” Pawar told reporters in Pune. He added that anyone who works for the government makes all efforts to maintain the law-and-order situation, irrespective of their affiliation. “Similarly, several steps and decisions have been taken to consider the security of the people by the state government,” he said.

Read: Saif Ali Khan recovering well, could be discharged by Monday: Doctors

Yogesh Kadam, minister of state for home denied any gang involvement in the attack and said that the Saif will be given police security if he asks. “There is a committee to discuss and decide the security cover. If Saif believes that his life is still in danger then he should make a demand, and accordingly a decision will be taken by the government,” he stated.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders continued to slam the government over the disintegrating law-and-order in the city. Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in legislative council quoted Fadnavis calling Mumbai a safe city ‘but sometimes such incidents happen.’ He said, “It is insensitive and shows the end of morality among ruling politicians. Who is safe in the state? Saif Ali Khan is attacked. Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was killed. A law student in Parbhani was not safe. A former minister was gunned down even though he had police protection,” Danve remarked.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said in a social media post on Friday: “Mumbai, once a safe haven for everyone who came from across India to pursue their dreams, is now sinking into chaos, with daily crimes like shootings, murders and assaults exposing the collapse of law and order. Safety is basic right, not a luxury and its time the government stops minimising the concerns of citizens and makes Mumbai and Maharashtra safe again.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On