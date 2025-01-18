Opposition slams the government over failure to keep citizens safe

Speaking on Saif Ali Khan’s attack, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the police will solve the case soon. “The police probe is going on and they have already shared the details. They have also gotten several clues, which they are working on at present. I believe the police will crack the case very soon,” he said. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (PTI PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the police are finding out the motive behind the attack. “Some said the law-and-order situation has deteriorated in Bandra. But when we investigated, we found the accused in the CCTV footage. The probe is still going on to understand how he (accused) entered Saif’s house and what was his intention- whether it was only to rob them or if someone from the inside is involved in it,” Pawar told reporters in Pune. He added that anyone who works for the government makes all efforts to maintain the law-and-order situation, irrespective of their affiliation. “Similarly, several steps and decisions have been taken to consider the security of the people by the state government,” he said.

Yogesh Kadam, minister of state for home denied any gang involvement in the attack and said that the Saif will be given police security if he asks. “There is a committee to discuss and decide the security cover. If Saif believes that his life is still in danger then he should make a demand, and accordingly a decision will be taken by the government,” he stated.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders continued to slam the government over the disintegrating law-and-order in the city. Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in legislative council quoted Fadnavis calling Mumbai a safe city ‘but sometimes such incidents happen.’ He said, “It is insensitive and shows the end of morality among ruling politicians. Who is safe in the state? Saif Ali Khan is attacked. Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was killed. A law student in Parbhani was not safe. A former minister was gunned down even though he had police protection,” Danve remarked.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said in a social media post on Friday: “Mumbai, once a safe haven for everyone who came from across India to pursue their dreams, is now sinking into chaos, with daily crimes like shootings, murders and assaults exposing the collapse of law and order. Safety is basic right, not a luxury and its time the government stops minimising the concerns of citizens and makes Mumbai and Maharashtra safe again.”