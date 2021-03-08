Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in ‘partial lockdown’. Here’s a look at all curbs

The local administration on Sunday in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad imposed a ‘partial shutdown’ in the district amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). During the lockdown between March 11 and April 4, malls and cinema halls will remain closed during the weekends, according to officials. Till Friday night, there were 2,910 active Covid-19 cases in the district, officials said.

The restrictions come at a time when the western state witnessed a single day jump of over 11,000 cases on Sunday, for the first time since October 16 last year.

What else is shut?

The heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, and other tourist spots in the district will also remain shut on during the weekends. The district administration has also restricted people from holding wedding functions in function halls during the lockdown period, officials said. The facility of registered marriage, however, will remain open.

Colleges, schools and training institutes in the district will also remain shut. Malls and cinema halls will be shut during the weekends while eateries and hotels have been allowed to operate at 50% of their seating capacity till 9 pm everyday and people can order food from them till 11 pm.

"Political, religious, social meetings, marches will be prohibited during this period. Swimming pools, sports competitions shall not be permitted," collector Chavan was quoted by news agency PTI. Industries can continue to function but the workforce will be instructed to undergo RT-PCR tests, he added.

The collector asserted that activities will not be brought to a halt if partial lockdown works. “If cases continue to go up, the option of imposing a stricter lockdown is open," he said.

Where else are restrictions in place?

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Pune, have been ordered to remain shut till March 14 while the night curfew in the city has also been extended. Essential services, however, are exempted from the curfew.

A lockdown or night curfew was also in place in several other districts which ended Sunday. There is no word yet on extension of the curbs.

The central government has also sent a high-level team to Maharashtra to review the surveillance, control and control measures in place in view of the rising cases. Also, another team of experts who was in the state earlier this week, cited overcrowding in public transport, laxity on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, local body polls, and the wedding season as possible reasons for the upsurge.