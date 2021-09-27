Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases daily average dropped significantly in September
india news

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases daily average dropped significantly in September

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally has now reached 6,544,325. There were 165,990 Covid tests done on Sunday, while the number of recoveries clocked 3,292
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Maharashtra government has announced reopening of schools from October 4, religious places from October 7 and cinema halls from October 22 (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra has witnessed a significant fall in the average daily Covid-19 cases, helping the state government in easing the curbs and opening up schools, religious places and theatres. The state reported 93,515 cases in September with a daily average of 3,612 cases, much lower from the average daily caseload of 5,125 cases in August. The state recorded 3,206 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths on Sunday, while capital Mumbai recorded 477 new cases and five deaths.

The state government has announced reopening of schools from October 4, religious places from October 7 and cinema halls from October 22.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic said, “We cannot be in the state of perpetual lockdown and easing is inevitable. In addition, with vaccination being done so well, curbs can easily be relaxed. The education of kids is getting affected as online classes can never match offline education. In addition, there are scores of people whose livelihood depends on religious places, auditoriums and theatres. However they need to be reopened with proper Covid-19 protocols,” he added.

The state’s Covid-19 cases tally has now reached 6,544,325. There were 165,990 Covid tests done on Sunday, while the number of recoveries clocked 3,292. The total number of active Covid patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 37,860, while the toll has reached 138,870.

Pune tops in number of active cases with 9,386 patients followed by Thane (5,862) and Mumbai (5,166).

