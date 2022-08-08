Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maharashtra's Vidarbha gets red, orange alerts issued for next five days

Maharashtra's Vidarbha gets red, orange alerts issued for next five days

india news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 03:33 PM IST
Forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers in parts of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia.
As per official data, in the last 24 hours of up to 8.30 am, Nagpur had recorded 108.7 mm rainfall, followed by Wardha, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal.(HT Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, an official said on Monday.

The regional meteorological centre in Nagpur has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers in parts of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia on Monday and Tuesday, the official said.

Also Read| Heavy rainfall, flash floods likely in parts of India

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha with an orange alert from Monday to Wednesday, the official said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning may occur at one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal and Wardha districts of Vidarbha in the next five days, he said.

As per the forecast released at 1 pm, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Bhandara. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places in Akola, Washim; few places in Yavatmal and Amravati and isolated places in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Wardha districts, it stated.

RELATED STORIES

There was also a possibility of intense spells of rainfall at isolated places over Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. As per official data, in the last 24 hours up to 8.30 am, Nagpur had recorded 108.7 mm rainfall, followed by Wardha with 100.4 mm, Gadchiroli with 83.4 mm and Yavatmal with 61 mm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rainfall maharashtra floods
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP