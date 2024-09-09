Mahavir Phogat ‘against’ niece Vinesh joining politics: ‘Should have focused on Olympic gold'

Mahavir Phogat, former wrestling coach and Vinesh Phogat's uncle, said on Monday that he was against the Olympic star joining politics and contesting the Haryana elections next month. In an interview with India Today, Mahavir Phogat said that Vinesh should have focused on winning a gold medal in 2028 Olympics instead of joining politics. Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat (File)

He said that Vinesh should have participated in one more Olympics before announcing retirement from wrestling, and that he is against her decision of joining the Congress party.

I wanted Vinesh to participate in one more Olympics and win a gold medal. She should have focused on achieving her Olympic goal. I am against her joining politics," Mahavir Phogat said, as quoted by India Today.

“Young children will take their own decisions. That depends on them. My duty was to nurture and bring them up. At this age, Vinesh could have participated in one more Olympics. I wanted her to win a gold medal this time,” the wrestling coach added.

When asked if Vinesh Phogat's protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh paved the way for her political career, Mahavir said that the protests were against an individual and had nothing to do with politics.

"There was a protest against Brij Bhushan. It has nothing to do with it. There were no problems earlier. Elections were declared and after that, all discussions happened (on Vinesh joining the Congress). This is the truth," he said.

When Vinesh had announced her retirement from wrestling after getting disqualified from the 2024 Olympics, her uncle Mahavir had urged her to reconsider her decision, saying that she will soon overcome the heartbreak of of the Paris games.

Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress on Friday, and was fielded from the Julana seat in the Haryana assembly elections 2024, set to take place on October 5. However, wrestler Bajrang Punia, who joined the party alongside Vinesh, was not given a ticket.

After joining Congress, Vinesh Phogat said, “It was only the Congress party who understood our tears. This is a new chapter in my life. I will work for other athletes so that they don’t have to go through what we went through.”