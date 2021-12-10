Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Mahua, let me give you a message': As Mamata rebukes, Mahua Moitra nods; video goes viral

The video of the administrative meeting where Mamata took Mahua Moitra's name and apparently admonished the Lok Sabha MP as Moitra nodded has gone viral. 
In an administrative meeting, Mamata Banerjee apparently scolded Mahua Moitra. 
Published on Dec 10, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The video of an internal administrative meeting of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in which she apparently scolds Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has gone viral on social media. Mahua Moitra can be seen sitting at the meeting and silently nodding.

"Mahua, let me give you a clear message here. I do not see who is in whose favour or against. I do not believe in the politics of putting up a show on YouTube, paper, digital etc. This kind of politics can not sustain for long. And it is not right to expect that one person will be at one post forever," Mamata can be seen saying this as Mahua nods.

 

"When there will be an election, the party will decide who will contest and who won't. So, there should not be any difference of opinion. Everyone has to work together," Mamata said. Then Mamata asks for some 'Jayanta' and referring to some YouTube video, the chief minister sought to know what actually happened. "Yes maam, there was a sabotage," a person said. "I know who did this. I got it probed by the police, by ADG law and order and CID. It was a staged incident and planted in the media. We all have to work together," Mamata said and went on to enquire about other municipalities.

The meeting took place in Krishnanagar on Thursday and Mahua Moitra, who was the district chief of Nadia till August, was rebuked because of some factionalism within the party in the district.

 

mahua moitra mamata banerjee
