Mahua Moitra 'amused' as personal photos shared online: 'Bengal’s women live a life'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Sunday expressed her amusement at the circulation of personal photos on social media by what she referred to as “BJP's troll sena.”

TMC MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI/ File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Lok Sabha member remarked, “Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by BJP's troll sena.”

The circulated photos included one where Mahua Moitra was seen posing with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. This particular photo appeared to be cropped and had a derogatory hashtag associated with it.

In response to this, Moitra made light of the situation, saying, “I like the green dress better on me than the white blouse. And why bother cropping - show the rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie.”

Another photo that gained attention showed her purportedly holding a cigar. A social media user expressed concern about the health implications of smoking and commented, “Ma'am, smoking is not good for health. It causes cancer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moitra clarified her stance, saying, “I don’t smoke. Am severely allergic to cigarettes. I was just posing for a joke with a friend’s cigar.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON