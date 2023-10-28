Mahua Moitra in touch with Darshan Hiranandani, alleges BJP MP; 'Vindicated': Jai Anant Dehadrai

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday alleged that Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was in touch with Darshan Hiranandani after he turned approver in the 'cash-for-questions' row and attempts were being made to influence him. The fresh charges came as Mahua Moitra in a television interview on Friday admitted that her Parliament log-in was with Darshan Hiranandani since 2019 but the questions were drafted by her and Darshan's staff only helped her type the questions on the site. In the interview, Mahua Moitra showed the designs of her government accommodation given by Darshan and refuted the charges that Darshan Hiranandani paid for the renovation of her house. Mahua also demanded a list of items that Darshan Hiranandani allegedly gifted her and said all she received from her industrialist friend were a scarf, make-up items and car pick-up and drop in Mumbai.

Mahua Moitra is trying to influence Darshan Hiranandani, Nishikant Dubey said.(PTI)

Mahua Moitra also referred to Darshan Hiranandani as a close friend even before she became an MP. "The affidavit reads like a government press release," Mahua Moitra said.

As the Trinamool MP said there is no rule on who can have the Parliament login and who can't and generally the teams of the MPs upload the questions, Nishikant Dubey said every MP has to fill out a form where they have to pledge that they would not share the credentials with anyone.

Jai Anant Dehadrai said he stands vindicated after the interview and it was clear to him why 'my kidnapped dog Henry was being offered to me in exchange for taking back my CBI complaint". "This is what happens when quid pro quo becomes a way of life," Jai tweeted.

Mahua in her interview clarified there was no 'quid' and 'quo' as there was no cash involved and Darshan Hiranandani did not need Mahua Moitra to ask questions in Parliament as he could file RTI.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee heard Jai Anand Dehadrai and Nishikant Dubey who brought the allegations against Mahua Moitra. The panel summoned Mahua Moitra on October 31 but Mahua said she would be in her constituency in West Bengal on that day and would be available after November 5. She said the committee sought evidence from the complainants in support of their allegations but they could not provide any.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.