Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mahua Moitra, Karti Chidambaram react after withdrawal of ‘Cow Hug Day’ appeal

Mahua Moitra, Karti Chidambaram react after withdrawal of ‘Cow Hug Day’ appeal

india news
Updated on Feb 10, 2023 08:30 PM IST

The withdrawal of the appeal comes just a day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the board to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. (PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and her Congress counterpart Karti Chidambaram took an apparent dig at the Centre after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday withdrew the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government amid widespread criticism on social media.

The withdrawal of the appeal comes just a day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the board to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day across the world.

“What a pity- have to make new plans for Valentine’s day,” Moitra tweeted sharing a screenshot of the withdrawal news.

Karti Chidambaram also tweeted on the development. “Aiyo! Why?” he tweeted.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board's secretary SK Dutta said in a notice posted on its website.

It was for the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'.

Earlier, the board had said the appeal has been made because the vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the progress of western culture.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
karti chidambaram mahua moitra cow valentine's day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP