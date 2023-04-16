Home / India News / Mahua Moitra reacts to Atiq Ahmad killing: ‘Ajay Bisht and UP Police…’

Mahua Moitra reacts to Atiq Ahmad killing: ‘Ajay Bisht and UP Police…’

ByAniruddha Dhar
Apr 16, 2023 01:40 PM IST

A day after Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, Mahua Moitra alleged that the BJP has turned India into a “mafia republic”.

A day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the saffron party has turned India into a “mafia republic”.

"BJP has turned India into a mafia republic. I will say it here, I will say it abroad, I will say it everywhere because this is the truth. Two men in custody shot dead in front of a zillion policemen and cameras -- this is the death of the rule of law," the TMC leader said in a tweet.

Mahua said she believes that the killing was done apparently to deflect the attention away from former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik’s recent interview repercussions.

“I can even believe BJP got UP shooting done simply to deflect attention away from Satyapal Malik’s interview repercussions. Nothing, just nothing, is beyond this government,” the TMC firebrand MP tweeted.

Calling the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath by his real name, Moitra tweeted, “So basically Ajay Bisht & @Uppolice found 3 men who very conveniently have 'no family connections' to kill Atiq & his brother. That’s how all terrorist organisations recruit their hitmen btw.”

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the incident a “cold-blooded murder”, adding that people who are celebrating this killing are "vultures".

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday morning, Owaisi said, "The BJP government has a role in this. ASupreme Court-monitored investigation should be done and a committee should be formed in this matter. No officer from Uttar Pradesh should be included in the committee. This was a 'cold-blooded' murder."

Days after Atiq Ahmad's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Atiq was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and also in the subsequent killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP's leader's murder, in February this year.

All three assailants were arrested, informed police after Atiq and his brother were shot dead.

Who are the killers of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf?

Sunny Singh is a resident of Hamirpur district, Lavlesh Tiwari is from Kotwali in Banda and Arun Maurya belongs to village Baghela Pukhta within the limits of Soron Kotwali police station in Kasganj.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

