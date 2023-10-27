Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee: You heard complainants first

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has replied to the summons of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in connection with the cash-for-questions allegations and expressed her inability to be present before the panel on October 31 -- the date the committee decided. Alternatively, she can appear in-person before the committee at any date and time of the committee's choice after November 5, Mahua Moitra wrote in her reply. Citing Durga Puja festivities, the Lok Sabha MP wrote: "I represent the state of West Bengal where Durga Puja is the biggest festival. I am already committed to attending numerous pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami Sammelans/meetings (both government and political) in my constituency from 30th October to 4th November 2023 and cannot be in Delhi on 31st October 2023," Mahua wrote.

Mahua Moitra said she has pre-scheduled programmes to attend in her constituency and will be available after November 5. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahua said she expressed her eagerness to be given a fair hearing to defend herself against the complaints of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai but the committee -- against the order of natural justice-- summoned and heard the complainants first.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seeking more time for her in-person appearance, Mahua Moitra cited the example of Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri who Mahua said was allowed time as he had pre-fixed election work.

'Cross-examine Shri Hiranandani': Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra in her reply said she should be allowed to exercise her right to cross-examine industrialist Hiranandani. "It is imperative that he appear before the committee and provide a detailed verified list of the alleged gifts and favours he allegedly provides to me. I wish to place on record that any enquiry without the oral evidence of Shri Hiranandani will be incomplete, unfair and akin to holding a proverbial "kangaroo court" and that he too will need to be called to depose before the Committee before its final report," Mahua wrote.

'Given that I am a vocal member'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahua said she has an impeccable record of personal integrity and honesty both as an MLA and MP. "Given that I am a vocal member of the Opposition responsible for raising my voice against various corporate scams and issues pertaining to national importance, it is vital for the fabric of Indian democracy that I am allowed to defend myself and clear my name in the face of this motivated and malicious slander campaign against me," Mahua wrote.

Based on the evidence provided by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, BJP's Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing Mahua Moitra of taking cash, gift from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions against Adani in Parliament. Mahua Moitra refuted the charges and called Jai Anant Dehadrai her jilted ex. Darshan Hiranandani too denied the charges but then submitted a signed affidavit admitting to having bribed Mahua Moitra for his gains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.