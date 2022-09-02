Mahua Moitra's request to Swiggy on Muslim delivery boy row: ‘Majoritarianism’

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra commented on the row over a Hyderabad resident requesting Swiggy to not send a Muslim delivery boy and requested the online food aggregator to make the names of such customers public. Swiggy should also blacklist such customers and file a police complaint as this is "blatantly illegal", Mahua Moitra said. What used to be hidden personal prejudices are now becoming public proclamations of majoritarianism, the Lok Sabha MP tweeted.

Sickening to see normalisation of hatred & bigotry - what would earlier be hidden personal prejudices now become proud public proclamations of majoritarianism.@Swiggy pls blacklist customer, make name public & also file police complaint. This is blatantly illegal. https://t.co/WRzKIlAZhs — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 1, 2022

"Sickening to see normalisation of hatred & bigotry - what would earlier be hidden personal prejudices now become proud public proclamations of majoritarianism," Mahua Moitra wrote days after a massive row broke out on social media after the instruction of a customer surfaced on social media drawing backlash.

The screenshot of a customer's personal request to Swiggy went viral after Shaik Salauddin, chairman of Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee shared it masking the name and the details of the person who made the request of no Muslim delivery boy. "We delivery workers are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh...," he tweeted.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram too condemned such a request and asked Swiggy to take the onus. "Platform companies cannot sit back and watch as gog workers face such blatant bigotry in the name of religion. What action will such companies take to safeguard the rights of gig workers?" he tweeted.

