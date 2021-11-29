Mahua Moitra says row over Shashi Tharoor's photo non-issue; Jwala Gutta, Mimi weigh in

Trinamool MP in Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra on Monday took to Twitter to extend support to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who was embroiled in a row after he posted a photo with five women MPs and wrote, 'Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work'. The row is a non-issue to detract attention from this 'non-attractive' government's decision to not allow a discussion on the farm act repeal, Mahua Moitra wrote on Twitter. "Not surprised that a bunch of ugly trolls attacking @ShashiTharoor on a non-issue to detract attention from this non-attractive government’s decision to not allow a discussion on the farm act repeal," Moitra tweeted. Shashi Tharoor thanked Mahua for her solidarity.

The photo posted early in the day created a row, not because of the photo but Tharoor's use of the word 'attractive' in his comment. Apart from social media users, prominent figures weighed in with their opinion over the issue. As Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nandy slammed Tharoor and said it was unbelievable that Shashi Tharoor would attempt to reduce the women MPs to their looks, ace badminton player Jwala Gutta differed and said she thinks people need to take a few things on a lighter note. "Not really, Karuna. I think we need to take afew things on a lighter note..and not see everything with a magnifying glass..And this was a compliment to all the women in the Parliament which is generally stereotyped!! just my opinion," Jwala wrote.

To this, Karuna Nandy said, "Obama said Kamala Harris was the 'most brilliant Attorney General & also the most attractive', he apologised for the comment. Because when women's looks are commented on, the chance of being elected reduces. It's the wrong metric. Not so 'light' then."

As a BJP MLA criticised Shashi Tharoor for setting a wrong precedent for future MPs by clicking photos in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty who was in the photo tweeted that it was she who clicked the photo.

Following the severe backlash on Twitter, Tharoor later clarified that the whole selfie thing was done at the initiative of the women MPs who wanted the photo to be tweeted in good humour. He also said he is sorry for offending some people but was happy to be part of the workplace camaraderie.

The camaraderie continued on Twitter as Congress MP Karti Chidambaram uploaded his photo from Parliament with Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra posing it. "Trolls won't like it. No attractive people around," Mahua Moitra wrote with a smiley. "It will and it has! But have pity on the humourless…," Shashi Tharoor replied.