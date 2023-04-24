‘Lost your minds?’: Mahua Moitra slams BCI for opposing same-sex marriage case in SC

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday slammed the Bar Council of India (BCI) for urging the Supreme Court not to hear the same-sex marriage case and for its ‘99 percent Indians opposing it’ remark. In a series of tweets, Moitra addressed the BCI and said that “you are oath-bound to protect constitutional morality, and not popular sentiment.” Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra (PTI)

“Gentlemen - have you truly lost your minds? Even if 1 person’s freedom is encroached on, SC is bound to hear it,” the TMC MP said.

Sharing BCI's statement to the Supreme Court on Twitter, Moitra said, “Bar Council of India - You are regulatory body whose job is to oversee advocates’ conduct NOT interfere in administration of justice in an ongoing case. Maybe if BCI held timely elections you wouldn't even be in your seats in your little boy's club with no women. Shame!”

“India world’s largest democracy with 49% women population. Bar Council of “India” however, is all male body which hasn’t held elections for longest time. And BCI lecturing SC on what “99% of Indians want” Gentlemen, enough already. Zip it,” she wrote in another tweet.

On Sunday, the BCI issued a resolution to the Supreme Court, imploring them to abstain from ruling on the same-sex marriage case. According to BCI, any indulgence by the top court will result in “destabilising the social structure of the country”.

“More than 99.9% of people of the country are opposed to ‘the idea of same sex marriage’ in our country. The vast majority believes that any decision of the apex court in petitioners’ favour on this issue will be treated to be against the culture and socio religious structure of our country,” the resolution said.

According to the BCI, “ever since the inception of human civilization and culture, marriage has been typically accepted and categorized as a union of biological man and woman for the twin purpose of procreation and recreation.”

It added that “it would be catastrophic to overhaul something as fundamental as the conception of marriage by any law court”.