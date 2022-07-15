Mahua Moitra wants this word to be used instead of 'eyewash' in Parliament

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra continued her tirade against the list of 'unparliamentary' words issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat even though Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no words have been banned. Amid the chorus of the parliamentarians from the opposition, Mahua Moitra on Thursday said she would come up with replacements for words considered unparliamentary now.

On Thursday, Mahua Moitra said the word sexual harassment should be replaced by 'Mr Gogoi'. On Friday, the Trinamool MP added another one to the list and said 'eyewash' should be considered unparliamentary and be replaced with 'Amritkaal'.

A 50-page compilation of words deemed unfit for use in Parliament was given to the MPs ahead of the Monsoon session scheduled to begin from July 18. The list includes words like jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, covid spreader, snoopgate, anarchist, ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, incompetent, shakuni, dictatorial, taanashah, jaichand, vinash purush, khalistani, khoon se kheti, dohra charitra, behri sarkar, dhindora peetna, kala din, ahankaar, ghadiyali ansu etc.

With the list leading to a kerfuffle, the government said the list is only a compilation of words which have already been expunged by presiding officers of Parliament and state legislatures. According to reports, 62 new words have been added to the list during the last year and some of these may be under review. Government sources pointed out that the word 'abused' was considered unparliamentary in the House of Representatives of Australia, while 'childishness' was frowned upon in Quebec's National Assembly.

After the clarification, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the explanation did not mean much. "In all discussions, media seems to have overlooked that they can’t report on these comments in their dispatches. Also, print media will have to think twice before using these words in their articles," he tweeted.

