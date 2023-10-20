Mahua Moitra's lawyer recuses from defamation case after Delhi HC rap on Dehadrai 'coercion' bid

New Delhi: The Delhi high court, hearing Mahua Moitra's defamation suit against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai on Friday, said it was “appalled” with the Trinamool Congress MP's lawyer for asking Dehadrai to withdraw his complaint before the Central Bureau of Investigation in exchange for his pet dog. The advocate, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, later recused himself from representing the TMC MP in the case. The court will hear the matter on October 31.

Earlier this week, Moitra filed a defamation suit in the court against Dubey and Dehadrai for accusing her of accepting bribes to ask questions in Parliament.

Jai Anant Dehadrai, Moitra's estranged partner, today wrote on X that there was an attempt to coerce him into withdrawing his complaint. He said he flatly refused to accept the offer.

"I’m really appalled. You have been in touch with defendant no 2 (Jai) on aspects touching this matter? So you tried to play the role of a mediator?" the court asked the senior advocate. After Jai raised objections, he withdrew himself from the case.

Dehadrai had said: “An attempt was made yesterday afternoon, to coerce me into withdrawing my CBI complaint and letter to Nishikant Dubey, in exchange for Henry (dog).”

He said he will provide details of the encounter to CBI

"Messenger is totally innocent - but tells you everything about her," he said, in an apparent reference to the MP.

Dehadrai had reportedly given 'evidence' to Dubey allegedly proving Moitra accepted bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

On Thursday, the businessman claimed in a three-page affidavit that the TMC MP had shared her Parliament login credentials with him so that he could “post the questions directly on her behalf”.

He claimed Moitra targeted Gautam Adani to malign and embarrass Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moitra questioned the credibility of the affidavit saying it was not published on an official letterhead or notarised document.

"The affidavit is on white paper, and not an official letterhead or notarized. Why would one of India's most respected/educated businessmen sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put on his head to do it?" she said in a statement.

"The contents of the letter are a joke. It has clearly been drafted by some half-wit in the PMO who doubles up as a creative writer in the BJP's IT cell. It sings paeans to Modi and Gautam Adani while linking every opponent of theirs to me and my alleged corruption," she alleged.

The ethics committee of the Lok Sabha has asked Dubey and Dehadrai to depose before it in connection with their allegations against Moitra.

