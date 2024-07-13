Mahua Moitra's ‘losing streak’ jab at BJP after TMC sweeps Bengal assembly bypolls

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after her party won all four assembly seats that went to bypolls in West Bengal.



“So @AITCofficial wins 4/4 assembly by-polls in Bengal while INDIA wins 10/13 nationally. @BJP4India & its Agency Raj continues its losing streak. People are saying “Tumse na ho payega @narendramodi,” the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar posted on X.



The TMC led by Mamata Banerjee wrested Raiganj, Bagda, and Ranaghat Dakshin seats from the BJP and securing a record victory margin in Maniktala.



The party's candidates Krishna Kalyani, Madhuparna Thakur and Mukut Mani Adhikari won the Raiganj, Bagda, and Ranaghat Dakshin seats respectively, while Supti Pandey won Maniktala in North Kolkata.



The TMC now has 215 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. It also has support of three BJP legislators, who switched over to the ruling party but are yet to resign from the House. TMC MP Mahua Moitra mocked the BJP after it lost bypolls in all four seats to the ruling party in West Bengal

The BJP's official tally in the West Bengal assembly has come down to 71 from 77 in 2021.



TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told ANI,"This was bound to happen. Some people who had voted for BJP in Lok Sabha, have realised that they will not waste their votes. The game has started. Modi government in Delhi will not stay for a long time. INDIA alliance will form the government and the role of TMC in it will be very significant."



BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said,"We will review our performance. But the TMC did not allow free and fair elections and there were a lot of irregularities. The ruling party had unleashed a reign of terror."



In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had won 29 out of 42 seats in West Bengal, up from 22 in 2019. On the other hand, the BJP's seat tally dropped to 12 from 18 in 2019.



