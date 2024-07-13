Mahua Moitra's ‘losing streak’ jab at BJP after TMC sweeps Bengal assembly bypolls
Bypoll results: The TMC led by Mamata Banerjee wrested Raiganj, Bagda, and Ranaghat Dakshin seats from the BJP and secured a record victory margin in Maniktala
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after her party won all four assembly seats that went to bypolls in West Bengal.
“So @AITCofficial wins 4/4 assembly by-polls in Bengal while INDIA wins 10/13 nationally. @BJP4India & its Agency Raj continues its losing streak. People are saying “Tumse na ho payega @narendramodi,” the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar posted on X.
The TMC led by Mamata Banerjee wrested Raiganj, Bagda, and Ranaghat Dakshin seats from the BJP and securing a record victory margin in Maniktala.
The party's candidates Krishna Kalyani, Madhuparna Thakur and Mukut Mani Adhikari won the Raiganj, Bagda, and Ranaghat Dakshin seats respectively, while Supti Pandey won Maniktala in North Kolkata.
ALSO READ: ‘Victory of people’: Mamata Banerjee on TMC sweeping Bengal assembly bypolls
The TMC now has 215 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. It also has support of three BJP legislators, who switched over to the ruling party but are yet to resign from the House.
The BJP's official tally in the West Bengal assembly has come down to 71 from 77 in 2021.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told ANI,"This was bound to happen. Some people who had voted for BJP in Lok Sabha, have realised that they will not waste their votes. The game has started. Modi government in Delhi will not stay for a long time. INDIA alliance will form the government and the role of TMC in it will be very significant."
ALSO READ: Bypoll results: Rahul says BJP's ‘web of fear’ broken, Chidambaram urges caution
BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said,"We will review our performance. But the TMC did not allow free and fair elections and there were a lot of irregularities. The ruling party had unleashed a reign of terror."
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had won 29 out of 42 seats in West Bengal, up from 22 in 2019. On the other hand, the BJP's seat tally dropped to 12 from 18 in 2019.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.