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Mahua Moitra with Mamata amid TMC implosion, flays 'traitors with yellow-stained pants', targets Pathan with a Shah jibe

“MPs won in 2024 on TMC ticket. Mandate was NOT for NDA,” the MP wrote on X on Sunday evening, even as some rebel MPs said they were aligning with BJP regime

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 10:51 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra rallied behind Mamata Banerjee on Sunday as a revolt deepened in the party's parliamentary ranks. Moitra branded the MPs moving toward the BJP-led NDA as "traitors with yellow-stained pants" and dared them to resign and recontest on a BJP ticket.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra during a recent session of Parliament in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

“MPs won in 2024 on TMC ticket. Mandate was NOT for NDA,” the Krishnanagar MP wrote on X on Sunday evening, even as some rebel MPs openly said they were aligning with BJP-led NDA.

“All the greedy self-serving traitors with yellow-stained pants can please join BJP now — resign your seats & contest on BJP ticket. Let's see what big heroes you are,” she wrote.

In another post, Moitra targeted TMC MP and former Team India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, asking whether he was "rushing to Delhi" at Union home minister Amit Shah's call. “Have some courage. You played for India. Our district voted you in with a huge margin. Have some shame & some spine,” she said.

Also Read | As TMC crack travels to Delhi, Mamata looks for warmth in INDIA situationship: Decoding the two meets today

The TMC leadership dismissed the claim made by Dastidar. It said Kalyan Banerjee had been named TMC's Lok Sabha chief whip on May 20 and that Dastidar's claim to the post “holds no value”, while questioning whether the “so-called rebel group” had submitted any signed letter to the Speaker. Dastidar had in late May accused Kalyan Banerjee of "verbal abuse" and misogyny in a letter to the Speaker.

Another pro-Mamata MP, former cricketer Kirti Azad, wrote on X: “]Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's] removal and appointment of Kalyan Banerjee as the chief whip was already informed to the honourable speaker last month by our honourable chairperson Mamta Banerjee. The question is for how long the BJP will keep hoodwinking the people?”

The dissidents, including Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who resigned from the Upper House earlier on Monday, met at the residence of Union minister and BJP Bengal election in-charge Bhupender Yadav. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari also attended.

This meeting coincided with the INDIA bloc gathering at Delhi's Constitution Club, which Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee attended.

 
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