Old video of Sonia Gandhi viral ahead of ED quiz: 'Main Indira ji ki bahu hoon'. Watch

An old video of Sonia Gandhi asserting that she is not afraid of anything as she is the daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi is going viral on Thursday as the Congress interim president has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case. Also Read | 'When Modiji faced questioning for 12 hours': BJP attacks Congress as Sonia Gandhi summoned by ED

Sonia Gandhi could not join the probe on the earlier dates given as she got Covid-19. The Congress has planned a nationwide stir on Thursday to protest the "misuse" of the agencies by the government. A war of words began early on Thursday morning as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that Delhi Police already barricaded the party headquarters at 24 Akbar Road barring the entry of the media.

Travel advisory issued ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s ED appearance

In back-to-back press conferences, the BJP and the Congress lobbed charges against each other over Sonia Gandhi's interrogation today. Slamming the Congress for its protest today, the BJP said when Narendra Modi faced questioning as the chief minister of Gujarat, there was no protest in New Delhi, not even in Gujarat because BJP respects the agencies, while the Congress is constantly raising question over the functioning of these agencies, BJP leader RS Prasad said.

Meanwhile, the old video of Sonia Gandhi went viral after Tamil Nadu Congress Committee shared the video.

The video dates back to December 2015. What Sonia Gandhi said at that time was also in connection with the National Herald case. “I told them I am the daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi and am scared of no one,” Sonia Gandhi can be heard saying in the viral video.

