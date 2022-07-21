'When Modiji faced questioning for 12 hours': BJP attacks Congress as Sonia Gandhi summoned by ED

The BJP on Thursday stepped up the attack on the Congress as the Congress plans a nationwide protest as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald Case. “When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he faced questioning in several cases. But did we protest? On one hand, is the BJP which respects the agencies and on the other hand, there is Congress which is demoralising the investigating agencies,” BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said addressing a press meet on Thursday. Also Read | Highhandedness: Congress on police barricade before Sonia Gandhi's questioning

"When Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, a lot of prosecutions were started against him. Modiji appeared before the investigative agencies as the chief minister, replied their query for 12 hours. Were there any protest in Delhi," RS Prasad said.

The political tempers were high on Thursday with the Congress alleging that the party headquarters in Delhi has been barricaded barring the media from entering. The Congress said the highhandedness of the Delhi Police which was only taking orders from the Union home minister was expected as it "reflects the mindset of the Modi Sarkar".

"From the early hours of this morning the Delhi Police—obviously taking orders from the Union Home Minister—is preventing the media from entering the Congress party headquarters. This high-handedness was only to be expected and reflects the mindset of the Modi Sarkar," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The police have already made elaborate arrangements and have barricaded Akbar Road since Wednesday night. Congress leader Manickam Tagore shared a video last night saying, "Congress office HQ in Akbar Road but now closed by shah police.... They know the strength of Congress workers and their commitment."

After missing the earlier dates of June 8 and June 21 owing to Covid-19, Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to depose before the investigators at 11am on Thursday. Sonia Gandhi developed a mild fever on June 1 evening and was found Covid-19 positive upon testing the next morning. The ED last month questioned Rahul Gandhi on several occasions in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON