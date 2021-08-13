Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Major crisis averted before Independence Day: Security forces on J&K encounter
india news

Major crisis averted before Independence Day: Security forces on J&K encounter

Kashmir's inspector-general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that a “major tragedy” was averted just days before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15 with the conclusion of the Kulgam encounter.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists after they opened fire at a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Kulgam district on Thursday. (PTI)

Security forces on Friday gunned down a terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K)'s Kulgam district, which began on Thursday afternoon. Two security personnel and two civilians were reported to have been injured in the shooting.

Kashmir's inspector-general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that a “major tragedy” was averted just days before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15 with the conclusion of the Kulgam encounter.

Also Read | Forces claim to have foiled terror plot in Jammu and Kashmir before I-Day

“Kulgam Encounter Update: Operation is over now,” the Kashmir Zone police tweeted on Friday morning. Quoting the IGP Kashmir, the police department said, “A major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day.”

According to the security officials, the LeT terrorists fired upon a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy on Thursday, triggering the encounter. Soon, senior officers of J&K police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Indian Army rushed to the spot to provide backup and cordoned off the area. The encounter continued throughout the night.

"Around 3pm [on Thursday], terrorists fired upon the convoy of BSF on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Malpora Mir Bazar area of Kulgam. However, the fire was retaliated by an ROP (road opening party) of the police and security forces," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Also Read | BJP leader Gulam Rasool Dar, his wife shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

“The search proved difficult at night,” the security officials said. “So we searched this morning. The body of a Pakistani terrorist, identified as Usman, was recovered. An AK47, a grenade, and a rocket launcher have been found.” According to IGP Kashmir, the incriminating materials retrieved from the site show that a major incident was about to take place.

“The force party ensured not to give any chance to the terrorists to escape,” a police spokesperson said. “The terrorists managed to take shelter in a nearby huge building. The holed-up terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint party of police and security forces which was retaliated.”

All the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment, security officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news kashmir india independence day independence day indian independence day
TRENDING NEWS

Netflix India uses ZNMD meme to share hilarious biryani-related post

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP