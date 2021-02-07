Major fire at state electricity distribution company office in Maharashtra’s Thane; none injured

A major fire broke out at a state electricity distribution company office in Khajuri in Maharashtra’s Thane on Monday, news agency ANI reported. It started early in the morning and no report of casualty has come so far.

The cause of the fire is known yet. Fire tenders are at the spot and are working to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.

On January 23, a fire broke out in two companies and one godown on at Wagle Industrial Estate in Thane. The firefighters took four hours to douse the fire while cooling operations went on till late in the night.

The fire was reported in a medical equipment supply company and spread to a diagnostic centre and the godown of Prashant Corner, a popular sweet meat shop in Thane. However, no one was injured.