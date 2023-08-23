Major mishap averted at Delhi airport after two Vistara planes allowed take-off and landing at same time

A major mishap was averted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday as a Vistara Airlines aircraft was given permission to take-off while another had landed. The pilot of the plane on taxiway informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and take-off was aborted, a senior airport official said. The pilot of the Ahmedabad-New Delhi flight noticed that an aircraft was about to take-off and promptly informed the ATC.(HT Photo)

The flight UK725 from Delhi to Bagdogra was taking off from the newly inaugurated runway and the Vistara flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi had already landed and was on the taxiway.

The pilot of the Ahmedabad-New Delhi flight noticed that an aircraft was about to take-off and promptly informed the ATC. The Delhi-Bagdogra flight returned to the parking bay after the take-off was aborted. It was refuelled to ensure that the aircraft had enough fuel to return to the national capital if the pilot encountered bad weather conditions at Bagdogra. The braking system of the plane was also checked.

The airport officials said if the flight take-off was not stopped at the right time, a major mishap could have occurred. As per Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), no aircraft or vehicle movement is permitted during the process of take-off and landing.

