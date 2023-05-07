Major tragedy averted as police recover 5-6 kg IEDs in J&K's Pulwama

A terror associate was apprehended and a huge amount of improvised explosive devices (IED) was recovered averting a major tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Around 5-6 kg of IED was recovered by police following the disclosure by the terror associate identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam in the Pulwama district. A case has been registered in the matter and the investigation is underway.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: “Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam #Pulwama and recovering an #IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered and investigation started.”

The recovery was made two days after five soldiers were killed in a terror ambush in Rajouri’s Kandi forest area. The security forces established contact with the holed-up terrorists on Saturday morning and one ultra was neutralised in the ensuing gunbattle. Another terrorist is likely to be injured in the encounter, according to the Army.

No fresh contact has been established since then with remaining terrorists in the forested Kandi area as a massive search operation entered the third day on Sunday, reported PTI quoting officials.

“There was no fresh contact with the terrorists after Saturday’s encounter. The area witnessed heavy rains in the evening (Saturday) but the operation is on and the area remains under tight security cordon with all escape routes plugged,” a senior security official said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took stock of the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and the security situation along the Line of Control during his visit to the headquarters of the 25 Infantry Division in Rajouri. Singh was accompanied by Army chief Gen Manoj Pande and Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha.

The minister paid condolences to the fallen soldiers and commended the troops for their valour and zeal while operating in challenging situations. Singh said the “nation feels secure due to the eternal vigil and sacrifices by Army in hard and difficult areas.”

(With PTI inputs)

