Makaravilakku festival: Devotees throng Sabarimala temple

Over hundred thousand pilgrims thronged the hill shrine of Sabarimala on Monday evening on the occasion of the Makaravilakku festival. Makaravilakku festival is observed on the day of Makar Sankranti in Kerala. The festival of Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun to the Makara rashi (Capricorn) from the Dhanu rashi (Sagittarius). It is said that the northward journey of the sun (Uttarayan) begins on this day, making the celebrations quite auspicious. Lord Ayyappa devotees witness the 'Makra Jyothi', at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta (PTI)

On the first day of the Malayalam month of Makaram, the auspicious ‘Deeparadhana’ was performed at the temple dedicated to Lord Ayyappa after the deity was adorned with the ‘thiruvabharanam’ (sacred jewellery) brought from the Pandalam palace.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which looks after the temple administration had arranged 10 vantage points in different parts of the shrine for pilgrims to view the ‘Makaravilakku’.

Following multiple complaints of mismanagement of crowds and absence of basic amenities during the Mandalam season which concluded in December, the TDB had taken steps to strengthen security measures and limited both virtual queue as well as spot bookings on January 14 and 15 to ease the pressure on pilgrims.

The board had asked women and children to avoid visiting the shrine on these dates considering the anticipated crowd.

The temple will remain open for the pilgrims till the evening of January 20. On the morning of January 21, after a representative from the erstwhile Pandalam royal family offers prayers, the temple will shut its doors marking the conclusion of the annual pilgrimage season.

The Sabarimala temple is built on a 40-foot-high plateau and is dedicated to Lord Ayappa.