Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi
MakeMyTrip introduces flexible part-payment for international flights

PTI |
Jan 08, 2025 02:13 PM IST

MakeMyTrip introduces a part-payment feature for international flights, allowing travelers to pay a percentage upfront based on various factors

Travel booking platform MakeMyTrip on Wednesday announced it has introduced a part payment option for travellers to get a confirmed booking on international flights by paying between 10 to 40 per cent of the total fare upfront.

MakeMyTrip, a travel booking platform, revealed on Wednesday that it has added a part payment option that allows customers to secure a confirmed reservation on foreign flights by paying 10–40% of the whole ticket in advance.(PTI)
MakeMyTrip, a travel booking platform, revealed on Wednesday that it has added a part payment option that allows customers to secure a confirmed reservation on foreign flights by paying 10–40% of the whole ticket in advance.(PTI)

The exact percentage of the upfront payment will be determined by factors such as the airline, travel sector, and the advance purchase window.

The remaining balance must be paid either before the travel date or within 45 days of booking, whichever comes first, at no additional cost.

"This industry-first feature addresses a common pain point for travellers, particularly larger families or groups, who may find it challenging to pay the entire ticket amount upfront when booking an international flight.

Users opting for the part payment option can modify their confirmed bookings after completing the full payment as per fare rules," MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer -- Flights, Holidays & Gulf, MakeMyTrip, said, "This industry-first part-payment feature exemplifies our commitment, empowering more Indians to book international flights with greater convenience and flexibility."

The initial response has been encouraging, with adoption observed among solo travellers, pairs, and families for both long-haul and short-haul international flights, the company said.

India News
New Delhi
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
