Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Delhi fog: Over 300 flights delayed amid low visibility conditions

PTI |
Jan 07, 2025 09:54 PM IST

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) asked requested passengers to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information.

Over 300 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to low visibility conditions.

Airport officials said that there were delays but, no flight was diverted on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
An official said there were no flight diversions on Tuesday.

In a post on X at 5.20 pm, DIAL said runway visibility at Delhi airport has improved and all flights are operating normally.

Passengers are requested to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said.

According to the official, more than 300 flights were delayed at the airport on account of low visibility conditions.

DIAL operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles around 1,300 flight movements every day.

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions also impacted flight operations at other airports.

"Flights to/from Amritsar, Chandigarh and Patna continue to be impacted. We understand how this impacts your travel plans, and we truly wish wish the weather had been more favourable.

"We're monitoring the situation closely and are hopeful for a return to normalcy as soon as the weather clears," IndiGo said in a post on X at 6.28 pm.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
