Damascus Airport welcomes first international flight since Assad's ouster

AFP |
Jan 07, 2025 04:41 PM IST

International flights resumed at Damascus airport for the first time since last month's regime change

International flights resumed at Syria's main airport in Damascus on Tuesday for the first time since Islamist-led rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad last month, AFP journalists said.

Tuesday was the first time international flights have returned to Syria's major airport in Damascus since President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown last month by Islamist-led rebels.( LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)
Tuesday was the first time international flights have returned to Syria's major airport in Damascus since President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown last month by Islamist-led rebels.( LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

A Syrian Airlines flight bound for Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, took off at around 11:45 am (0845 GMT), marking the first international commercial flight from the airport since December 8, AFP correspondents said.

Also read: Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha

"Today marks a new beginning," Damascus airport director Anis Fallouh told AFP.

"We started welcoming outbound and inbound international flights," he said, adding that the first flight was bound for Sharjah.

International aid planes and foreign diplomatic delegations have already been landing in Syria, and domestic flights have also resumed.

Also read: Syria's rebel leaders struggle to hold national talks weeks after Bashar Assad's ouster amid allegations of exclusion

On December 18, the first flight since Islamist-led rebels ousted Assad 10 days earlier took off from Damascus airport bound for Aleppo in the country's north, according to AFP journalists.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
