Syria's rebel leaders struggle to hold national talks weeks after Bashar Assad's ouster amid allegations of exclusion

Syria’s newly established leadership, which took power following ousting Bashar al-Assad, has not yet determined when to hold a landmark national dialogue conference, Reuters reported, citing multiple sources. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took power after ousting Bashar al Assad after over five decades.(via REUTERS)

The rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have pledged to hold the conference, and its postponement raises concerns among opposition groups and other stakeholders.

The sources who spoke to Reuters included two Syrian information ministry officials, another member of Syria's new ruling administration and two diplomats briefed on ongoing efforts to plan the conference.

They said official invites for the conference had also not yet been sent out, although some people have been contacted by authorities informally.

The conference is intended to bring together Syrians from all walks of life to chart a new future for the country after the 50-year-old Assad family's rule.

However, some Syrian media organisations had previously reported that the conference would take place on January 4-5 to bring together around 1,200 delegates from across Syria's religious, ethnic, geographic and political spectrum.

Why is Syrian national dialogue important?

The conference is anticipated to address major issues related to Syria’s political transition after over 13 years of wear and tear of the civil war, including suspending the existing parliament, drafting a new constitution, and potentially laying the groundwork for elections.

However, five sources familiar with the process have confirmed that no official invitations for the conference have been sent, although some individuals have reportedly been contacted informally.

Since taking control after the December 8 rebellion, the HTS has worked to consolidate its position by setting up a caretaker government responsible for managing essential services until March 1.

However, the group, which transitioned from a rebel faction to the country's de facto rulers, has faced significant challenges in balancing its military priorities with the responsibilities of governance.

Opposition members have raised doubts about the administration’s commitment to an inclusive political process.

Bassam Al-Kuwatli, president of the Syrian Liberal Party, a small Syrian opposition group, told Reuters: "The new administration is still a military group that won power and doesn't feel a need yet to share that power."