Making AI 1980s photos? ChatGPT has a warning about your pictures

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp feeds are getting a distinctly 1980s makeover. A new AI trend is turning ordinary selfies and photographs into retro portraits, complete with vintage colours, grainy textures, old-school hairstyles and film-camera aesthetics. But as users embrace their AI-generated throwback looks, a bigger question is emerging: how safe is it to upload your photos to AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini?

While the nostalgia of an AI-generated 1980s makeover may seem harmless, users should take a few precautions to protect their data and privacy. (AI-generated image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: 1980s AI photo trend: What is the environmental cost of your latest AI avatar?

We asked ChatGPT and Gemini this question. Here's what they said:

What ChatGPT said on 1980s AI photos

Deep Dive Is it safe to upload my photos for the 1980s AI photo trend? Generally, yes, but privacy risks exist. Consider what happens to your photos post-upload, as AI services can store and analyze your data. What precautions should I take when using AI photo tools for retro images? Avoid uploading images with sensitive information or pictures of children. Check privacy settings and use low-resolution images when possible to minimize risks. Why are privacy concerns rising with AI-generated photos? Users may unknowingly share biometric data and personal details that AI services can store and use for training, raising long-term privacy implications.

Question: Is it safe to upload pictures on AI for the 1980s trend?

"Yes, generally, but I would not treat any AI image service as completely private. For an ordinary photo that you want to turn into an 1980s-style portrait, the risk is relatively low. The bigger issue is what happens to the photo after you upload it, which varies considerably between AI services."

ChatGPT also clarified that "on personal ChatGPT accounts, content may be used to improve/train models unless you opt out."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The "Improve the model for everyone" option allows OpenAI to use user data to improve and train ChatGPT. Users can go to Settings > Data Controls and turn off this option if they do not want their conversations to be used for model improvement.

What Gemini said

Gemini gave a similar response, describing the privacy risk as relatively low while flagging potential trade-offs related to data retention.

"When you upload a picture, you share biometric facial features and potentially image metadata (like date or device specs). Platforms process this data to edit the image. Depending on your account settings, images and prompt histories may be stored on cloud servers," Gemini said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To manage or delete activity from Gemini, users can go to the Activity tab under Settings and select Turn off and delete activity. Even when activity saving is turned off, Google may temporarily retain chats for up to 72 hours for safety and maintenance before deleting them.

How to stay safe while using AI photo tools

While the nostalgia of an AI-generated 1980s makeover may seem harmless, users should take a few precautions to protect their data and privacy.

Users should generally avoid uploading pictures of children, particularly to AI services whose data-handling practices they are unfamiliar with. Photos containing sensitive information, such as identity documents, addresses, financial details or other important paperwork, should also be avoided.

Also Read | Forget the viral AI trend, Shashi Tharoor and Renuka Chaudhary leave internet swooning with their real pics from 80s

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It is also advisable to check an AI service's privacy and data-retention settings before uploading a photo. Users should understand whether their images or conversations can be stored, how long they may be retained and whether they can be used to improve or train AI models.

For casual photo edits, using a picture that does not reveal sensitive personal information can help minimise privacy risks. Users should also be cautious about uploading high-resolution photographs when a lower-resolution image would be sufficient for the intended edit.

Ultimately, while turning your pictures into 1980s-style portraits may be fun, it is worth remembering that every AI photo edit involves sharing some amount of personal data with the service processing it.