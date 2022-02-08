Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Horrifying’: Malala asks Indian leaders to let girls go to school in hijab
india news

‘Horrifying’: Malala asks Indian leaders to let girls go to school in hijab

Nobel laureate and women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai said objectification of women continued in one way or the other – for wearing less or more. 
Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai.(REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 10:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace laureate and women’s rights activist, on Tuesday took to Twitter to share her horror over the ongoing hijab controversy raging in Karnataka where Muslim girls wearing the headscarves are being barred from attending classes.

Yousafzai said refusing to let girls go to school in their hijab is horrifying, adding objectification of women continued in one way or the other – for wearing less or more. The Nobel laureate, who had taken bullets from the Taliban in Pakistan in 2012 for speaking up about the rights of girls and their education, urged Indian leaders to stop marginalisation of Muslim women.

RELATED STORIES

Quoting a report where a Muslim student said that they were being forced to choose between studies and the hijab, Malala said, “Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women.”

Earlier in the day, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka ordered the closure of schools for three days as protests spread across the state over the issue.

Campuses witnessed 'conflict-like' situations marked by stone-pelting, use of force by police and Muslim girls standing their ground for wearing the headscarves, prompting calls for peace and calm both by the government and the high court, that is hearing a plea from the students over their right to wear the hijab.

Hijab controversy: A Political power play ahead of Karnataka assembly polls

Bommai, who is in New Delhi, said, "I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malala yousafzai hijab
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP