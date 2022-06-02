Malali mosque management opposes VHP’s survey demand

A local court on Wednesday resumed hearing a petition filed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) related to “discovery of a temple-like structure” inside a mosque in Mangaluru’s Malali.

A counsel appearing for the Assayed Abdullahil Madani Mosque administrative committee objected to VHP’s demand of a court-appointed commission to survey Juma Masjid in Malali and requested the court to remove restrictions imposed on construction activity on the mosque premises.

On Tuesday, the counsel made a submission before the third additional civil court to quash the VHP petition under provisions of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The VHP, in a fresh plea before the court on Tuesday, sought a court-appointed commission to study the “temple-like structure”.

Advocate Chidananda Kedilaya, representing the VHP, on Tuesday demanded that the court should appoint a commissioner and order the contested site’s survey. He also said the court commissioner can be assisted by the archaeological department.

The petitioners said a probe should be done and till then status quo should be maintained. Acting on the plea, the court granted an injunction and restrained the mosque authorities from damaging or dismantling the structure there.

The case was filed following a controversy that erupted after a “temple-like structure” was noticed during demolition as part of the renovation of the mosque last month.

According to police, photographs of what appears to be a “kalasha” (spire), “tomara” (pillar) and poles resembling a temple were circulated on social media soon after the front portion of the mosque was demolished for renovation work undertaken by mosque authority.

Elaborating on how the controversy started, a senior police officer said some earthmovers were deployed at the mosque to bring down its front portion as part of the renovation process.

“During the process, an alleged temple-like structure came to some people’s notice. JCB workers deployed at the mosque might have clicked photographs of the structure and shared them online,” the senior police officer said requesting anonymity.

After the controversy erupted, the VHP performed “Tambula Prashne” rituals, saying it would prove “whether a temple existed at the spot”. The VHP also roped in Kerala-based astrologer GP Gopalakrishna Panicker to conduct the rituals.

Tambula Prashne is a ritual wherein a person approaches an astrologer with a query while offering a small gift, consisting of betel leaves and coins. The ritual is popular among the local Hindu populace.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra on Friday held a meeting of all concerned officials and stakeholders and sought a report on the issue. The meeting was attended by members of the gram panchayat, Wakf board, endowment, state archaeology, revenue and senior police officials.

The deputy commissioner said the matter was already in the court, and a temporary injunction had been issued to all the parties, especially to the president of the mosque.

Last week, an unidentified official of the mosque management had said they had relevant documents to prove their ownership and they would fight the case in court.