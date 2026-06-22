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Malayalam film actors body AMMA governing council resigns after infighting

The AMMA governing council, including first woman president Shweta Menon, resigned amid infighting and financial mismanagement allegations.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The 17-member governing council of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), including its first woman president Shweta Menon, stepped down at the general body meeting of the outfit on Sunday, following severe infighting and allegations of financial mismanagement.

Malayalam film actors body AMMA governing council resigns after infighting

Menon also resigned from primary membership of the actors’ body, citing an “agenda to remove us from our positions”. The abrupt move comes less than a year after Menon and Kukku Parameswaran were elected president and general secretary respectively of AMMA, the first time women occupied the top two posts of the influential actors’ body.

The governing council’s resignation came after a section of the outfit’s members moved a no-confidence motion against it, alleging failure to maintain proper financial accounting and to ensure the smooth running of day-to-day affairs. Menon-led council declared that it was stepping down before the motion could be moved, members said.

Actor Jagadish, a member of the governing body, told reporters that there were organisational lapses on the part of the existing executive committee that governed the outfit.

At the same time, Menon claimed that the financial accounts of the outfit were handled well by the council led by her, denying allegations of mismanagement.

“There was a clear agenda to push us out of our positions. All the financial accounts under our committee are in proper shape. But the accounts under the previous council led by Baburaj were not in the right shape. If we don’t remain as puppets in the hands of certain individuals, we cannot run this organisation. That’s what I have understood,” she said.

Menon had taken charge as the first woman president of the actors body on August 15, 2025 for a three-year term after she defeated actor Devan in the internal elections. Her victory last year came after the actors’ body was embroiled in allegations of sexual harassment against certain members following the publication of the Hema panel report on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry.

In the last few weeks, AMMA had grabbed headlines due to personal mudslinging between its members over charges of communal remarks and sponsorship of its events. FIRs were registered on the basis of the allegations as well. While treasurer Unni Shivapal was suspended after a woman member accused him of mentally harassing her, Ansiba resigned from her position as joint secretary after claiming inaction over her complaint against fellow actor Tini Tom over some communal remarks he allegedly passed against her.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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