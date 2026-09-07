Malaysia Airlines Jeddah-bound flight with 186 passengers diverted to Chennai after ‘engine’ issue: Report

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah was diverted to Chennai on Monday following a technical issue involving one of its engines, an official said.

The flight had 186 passengers on board. (Representational photo)

Malaysia Airlines flight MH156, carrying 186 people, landed safely at Chennai airport, where appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated, news agency PTI reported.

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The technical issue involved Engine No. 2, the spokesperson further told the agency.

“Further assessment being carried out”

“Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams,” the spokesperson said, adding that airport operations remained normal.

In a separate incident, an Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Kochi to Abu Dhabi was forced to turn back shortly after take-off on August 31. This was after the crew detected a rapid drop in Engine 1 oil quantity, news agency ANI reported.

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The aircraft was around 50 minutes into the flight and flying at 36,000 feet when the pilot and co-pilot noticed the oil quantity falling rapidly.

The crew carried out a FORDEC assessment. As the oil quantity continued to drop, they decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Kochi.

The crew later shut down Engine 1 after its oil pressure entered the danger zone, sources said.

The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport.