Air India Express' Abu Dhabi-bound flight forced to return to Kochi after engine oil warning: ‘Danger’

An Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Kochi to Abu Dhabi was forced to turn back shortly after take-off. This was after the crew detected a rapid drop in Engine 1 oil quantity, news agency ANI reported. The passenger was exiting an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru (REUTERS)

The aircraft was around 50 minutes into the flight and flying at 36,000 feet when the pilot and co-pilot noticed the oil quantity falling rapidly.

The crew carried out a FORDEC assessment. As the oil quantity continued to drop, they decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Kochi.

The crew later shut down Engine 1 after its oil pressure entered the danger zone, sources said.

The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport.