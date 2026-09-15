Malaysian PM brings Bollywood touch to BRICS posts: From pictures with PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has brought a Bollywood touch to his social media updates from the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, choosing popular Hindi film songs in the background of his posts featuring Indian leaders and other dignitaries.

Anwar Ibrahim also used Bollywood songs for posts featuring his own BRICS-related engagements. (HT)

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In a video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming him to Bharat Mandapam, Ibrahim used the song ‘Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

For another picture with the prime minister, he selected the song ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ from the Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor-starrer film Dil To Pagal Hai.

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Deep Dive What Bollywood songs did Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim use in his social media posts during the BRICS Summit? Anwar Ibrahim selected popular Bollywood songs like 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam,' 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai,' 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega,' and 'Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe' for his posts during the BRICS Summit. Why did Anwar Ibrahim choose Bollywood songs for his posts featuring Indian leaders? He chose Bollywood songs to emphasize themes of togetherness and unity in his engagements, showcasing his fondness for Indian cinema and culture during the diplomatic summit. How did Anwar Ibrahim's performance of Kishore Kumar's song at the gala dinner impact his image? His performance of 'Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat' at the BRICS gala dinner highlighted his appreciation for Indian music and created a memorable moment, enhancing his image as a culturally engaged leader.

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Ibrahim also used Bollywood songs for posts featuring his own BRICS-related engagements.

For pictures addressing the summit, he chose ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’, the title track from the 2000 Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta film.

For a video showing his departure from India, he selected ‘Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe’ from Lakshya. Both songs carry themes of togetherness and unity.

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During his India visit, Ibrahim also met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. For pictures from his interaction with the Opposition leaders, he used ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s Veer-Zaara, a song celebrating India’s cultural diversity.

Also Read: ‘He smiled, started singing’: Delhi pianist recalls playing for Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

For a post featuring his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ibrahim chose ‘Saathi Haath Badhana’ from the 1957 film Naya Daur. The song’s theme of joining hands and moving forward together appeared to fit the diplomatic setting.

He selected ‘Chale Chalo’ from Aamir Khan’s Lagaan for a picture with Russian President Vladimir Putin, another choice centred on collective effort and moving together.

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Also Read: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka meet Malaysian PM over breakfast amid ongoing BRICS Summit in Delhi

Malaysian PM sings Kishore Kumar's melody

Ibrahim also shared a video of himself singing Kishore Kumar’s ‘Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat’ from the 1965 film Teen Devian during the BRICS gala dinner hosted by Modi in New Delhi. The video showed him singing alongside a pianist and was shared on his Instagram account.

The musical moment stood out amid the formal diplomatic engagements of the summit and highlighted Ibrahim’s fondness for Indian cinema and music.

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Ibrahim has earlier used Bollywood music during his interactions with Modi. The Malaysian leader has previously spoken about his admiration for Indian culture, with music becoming a recurring feature of his social media posts involving India.

The 18th BRICS Summit brought together leaders and delegations from member states, partner countries and international organisations. India described the summit as a success despite the geopolitical divisions surrounding the gathering.