Kharge dig at Modi's I-Day speech: ‘PM will hoist the tricolour, not at the Red Fort—but at his home’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a series of verbal attacks against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government saying that Modi could become PM only due to the efforts of the Congress party in saving democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. (HT_PRINT)

Addressing the Mahila Congress National Convention at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, Kharge praised the sacrifice of India’s former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not have any leaders like them.ALSO READ: Modi erased N and put P for 'pettiness': Congress slams Nehru memorial name change

“You ask what did the Congress do in seventy years? We saved democracy and the Constitution, that’s why you could become the prime minister… You (BJP) want to beat and send leaders to jail... If someone gives a speech or says something, then a case is registered against him... They have the habit of jailing leaders and registering FIRs,” Kharge said.

Talking about Manipur, the Congress president said that Rahul Gandhi talks about ‘Bharat Jodo’, while PM Modi believes in ‘Bharat todo’ (break India) and also slammed PM Modi for not visiting Manipur even after three months of violence there.ALSO READ: India with Manipur, peace returning in state: PM Modi on Independence Day

“A few days ago, he (Modi) gave a speech in Parliament, but he did not remember (Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru, Gandhiji, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar and it was all about me and me. He keeps on boasting that one Modi is heavier on all opposition. The arrogance of one person is always dangerous.” Kharge said.

Taking a dig at PM Modi’s comment from his Independence Day speech, Kharge said, “On August 15, Modi ji said that he would hoist the tricolor at the Red Fort in 2024 as well. I think he will definitely hoist the tricolor, but not at the Red Fort, but at his home.”

