Mallikarjun Kharge's jibe after Election Commission announces assembly poll dates: ‘Farewell of BJP sounded’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party after the Election Commission announced the dates for assembly elections in five states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. Kharge took to social media platform X and said,"With the announcement of assembly election in five states, the declaration for the farewell of the BJP and its allies has been sounded. The Congress will go to the voters of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram with its full strength. Public welfare, social justice and development are Congress guarantees". ALSO READ: Will right away implement women’s quota bill if voted to power: Kharge at CWC

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.(ANI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kharge's party colleague and Congress MP Randeep Surjewala told news agency ANI,"People in all these 5 states will take BJP out of power and prove that a huge change will come in the country in 2024. 8.5 crore people in Madhya Pradesh are ready to remove BJP. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is tired and retired". The Congress had come to power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 after winning 114 seats and formed the government under Kamal Nath. However, his government was reduced to minority after MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned and joined the BJP. In 2020, Nath resigned ahead of the floor test and the saffron party returned to power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Election Commission has announced that the election 230 seats of Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17. The grand old party is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and is hoping to repeat its 2018 success. While Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, Rajasthan votes on November 23. In the northeastern state of Mizoram, the Congress is eyeing a return to power. In 2018, the Mizo National Front had ended its 10-year-long rule. This time, Mizoram goes to poll on November 7. The southern state of Telangana has been ruled by K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS (formerly TRS) since its inception in 2014. In the previous election held in 2018, KCR's party had swept the election by winning 88 of 119 seats. Telangana goes to poll on November 30. The counting of votes in all the five states will take place on December 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON