Mallikarjun Kharge’s ordeal on, Cong stands by him: Jairam Ramesh on ED’s hours-long grilling

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday interrogated Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for several hours in the National Herald money laundering case. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the entire party stands by Kharge in solidarity as his ordeal continues.

“His ordeal is continuing. The entire Congress party stands with him in solidarity,” Ramesh's tweet read.

Earlier in the day, Kharge said in Parliament that he had been summoned by the federal agency amid the ongoing monsoon session and accused the BJP-led Central government of attempting to intimidate the grand old party. The Congress veteran spoke about his summons during the Question Hour of the Rajya Sabha.

He said the ED summoned him at 12.30pm in the midst of the monsoon proceedings. “I want to abide by law, but is it right for them to summon me when Parliament is in session? Is it right for police to gherao residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi? They are doing it purposely to scare us (Congress). We won't be scared, we'll fight,” the Leader of Opposition added.

Kharge's accusation triggered a war of words between him and Union minister and Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal who said the Centre had nothing to do with the work of the ED.

“The government does not interfere in the work of the law enforcement authorities. Perhaps during their tenure, when their government was there, they might have interfered,” Goyal said.

Congress leader KC Venugopal and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the central government after ED issued summons to Kharge.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid uproar over “misuse” of powers of federal agencies.

Congress leader and former president Rahul Gandhi also lashed out at the BJP-led central government over its “pressure tactics” to intimidate and silence the opposition camp using central agencies. He said that they are not “afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

His comments came a day after the ED sealed the Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI)’s office at Herald House in New Delhi. The move was part of the central agency's ongoing investigation into the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The ED has already questioned Rahul and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi multiple times in June and July, respectively, in relation to the case.