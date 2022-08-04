Rahul Gandhi slams govt over ‘pressure tactics’ to silence Opposition

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over its “pressure tactics” to silence Opposition leaders using central agencies. “We are not afraid of [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi... do whatever you want. It does not matter.”

The comments came a day after security was increased at the Congress headquarters and outside party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI)’s office at Herald House in New Delhi. The action was taken as part of ED’s ongoing money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Gandhi referred to the case and said the entire matter is about intimidation. “Modi and [Union home minister] Amit Shah think that they can silence us with a little pressure. But we would not. Whatever Modi and Shah are doing against democracy. We will stand our ground,” Gandhi said as he left for a party meeting over the sealing of YI office. “I will keep doing my job...to protect democracy, maintain harmony.” Gandhi said the government may seal more places but truth cannot be barricaded.

ED has questioned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the case. Sonia Gandhi was questioned for almost 11 hours over three days about her day-to-day role in YI, its funding, and the takeover of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL). Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, founded AJL in November 1937 and it published the National Herald, Qaumi Awaz (Urdu) and Navjeevan (Hindi).

ED is looking into suspected misuse of Congress’s funds to take over AJL through YI, which resulted in the acquisition of all immovable properties of AJL as well. The Congress has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing.