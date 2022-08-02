Modi changes profile pictures to Tricolour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replaced his profile picture on Twitter and Facebook accounts with a photograph of the national flag as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence.

The Prime Minister also paid homage to freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who designed the Tricolour, on his birth anniversary.

“I pay homage to the great Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts in giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress,” Modi tweeted.

Venkayya was born on August 2, 1876 at Bhatlapenumarru in modern day Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast last month, the Prime Minister had urged people to hoist the national flag at their homes as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative. He also asked them to put India’s national flag as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Lawmakers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have also been asked to participate in events to mark the celebrations.

After a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party on Tuesday, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said party president JP Nadda discussed the contours of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (to mark the 75th year of Independence) and gave details about the programmes to be conducted from August 9 to 15, including campaigning for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

“Various cultural programmes will be conducted. ‘Tiranga’ bike rally for MPs will be taken out from Red Fort to Parliament soon,” Joshi said.

PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were not present for the parliamentary party meeting.

“Prabhat Pheris (morning processions) will also be organised with troupes singing hymns, including those that were Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite,” said a BJP lawmaker, requesting anonymity.

The BJP will also hold a meeting on August 5 to discuss the upcoming vice-presidential election scheduled for Saturday. Just as it had done for the presidential election, a mock polling exercise will also be conducted to ensure MPs are aware of the polling process, a party functionary said.