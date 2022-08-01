‘Even my pencil has become costly’: Class 1 girl’s letter to PM Modi goes viral
A letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Class 1 girl student from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district complaining about the price rise has gone viral on social media.
The six-year-old girl, Kirti Dubey, who studies at Suprabhash Academy in Chibramau, sent the letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through registered post on Monday, her father Vishal Dubey, a lawyer, confirmed.
“My name is Kirti Dubey, I study in Class 1. You have increased prices immensely. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have become costly, the price of Maggi has also increased. When I ask for a pencil, my mother beats me. What shall I do? Other students steal my pencil,” she said in her letter written in Hindi, addressed to “Pradhan Mantri”.
Kirti said she was upset at being returned from a shop where she had gone to buy a Maggi noodles packet. When her mother asked her to complete a multiplication table, she chose to write to the Prime Minister instead.
“I was not given Maggie as I had only five rupees. The shopkeeper asked for seven rupees,” she said.
Vishal Dubey said his daughter was annoyed after her mother scolded her for regularly asking for a pencil, so she penned her thoughts.
“I have sent the letter to PMO through registered post; my daughter wanted it to reach Modiji and she wants to hear from him, too,” he said.
Subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Chibramau, Ashok Kumar said he hasn’t been given the letter and if it comes to him, he will forward it to where the sender wants it to reach.
-
Dream fulfilled! 90-year-gets her childhood home in Pakistan named after he
Reena Varma, a 90-year-old Punekar's wish of visiting her ancestral home in Rawalpindi, Pakistan came true last week. Varma, who returned her hometown, Pune on Friday, felt she was dreaming with her eyes open when she entered her childhood home 75 years later. She says, “75 years isn't a small time. Bohot log zinda hi nahi rehte.” Earlier in March, Varma had applied for her Pakistani visa, but it was denied, leaving her much disappointed.
-
Chandigarh: Coming together to celebrate art, diversity
As American entrepreneur Malcolm Stevenson Forbes has rightly said: diversity is the art of thinking independently together. Staying true to this is the ongoing Art Mela, organised by 105 Arts at Sector 11, Chandigarh. It has brought together 84 artworks by 34 artists from across country, with varied and unique themes, styles, mediums and tonalities. The exhibit, planned as a melting pot of thoughts, expressions, mediums and understanding, is a celebration of diversity.
-
Rumour afloat of alliance between WB-J’khand govts after arrest of Congress MLAs
The actions taken against three Jharkhand Congress MLAs, and a Ranchi-based lawyer, over the past three days by the West Bengal police has triggered a war of words among political parties over an alleged 'tacit understanding' between the Mamta Banerjee and Hemant Soren-led state governments to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and central government. The Howrah police claimed they acted on specific “intelligence inputs” about the legislators moving with cash.
-
Author Khushwant Singh Ahluwalia says he prefers paperbacks over e-books and hardcovers. Hoshiarpur-based veterinary officer and author, Dr Rana Preet Gill, says, “No matter what new technology comes in, paperbacks are here to stay because nothing can beat the feel of paper between your fingers.” “Also, these days, book cafes are also playing a crucial role in developing a reading habit in people by displaying books with beautiful covers to attract attention,” she adds.
-
Nainital CJM court staff held in UKSSSC question leak case; 12 arrested so far
The special task force of the Uttarakhand police has arrested a junior assistant of the Nainital chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission question paper leak case, a senior official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Mahendra Chauhan, is a resident of Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar. So far, 12 people have been arrested in the case, said senior superintendent of police Ajay Singh.
